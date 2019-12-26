Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a growth of 1,168.9% from the November 28th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 113,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CHKR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 140,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,145. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.72.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 75.64% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,052 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.27% of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

