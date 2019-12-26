Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Up 200.0% in December

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN CVR remained flat at $$26.37 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $32.10.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 768.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as related parts and tools.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.