China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) Short Interest Down 24.6% in December

China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the November 28th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of JRJC stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 343,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. China Finance Online has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.23.

Get China Finance Online alerts:

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative return on equity of 64.05% and a negative net margin of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 691,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.93% of China Finance Online worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

China Finance Online Company Profile

China Finance Online Co Limited provides Web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for China Finance Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Finance Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.