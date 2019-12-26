China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the November 28th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.77. 48,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,306. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.