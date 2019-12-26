Cindicator (CND) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $46,876.00

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Cindicator token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges including Binance, GOPAX, Ethfinex and HitBTC. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $10.93 million and approximately $46,876.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,867,484,893 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Mercatox, ABCC, GOPAX, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

