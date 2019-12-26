Civic Price Reaches $0.0178 on Exchanges (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Civic token can now be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, OKEx, Kyber Network and Vebitcoin. In the last week, Civic has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $11.93 million and $1.18 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00182368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.01211130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025832 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00118263 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Gate.io, IDEX, Mercatox, HitBTC, OKEx, Vebitcoin, Liqui, Radar Relay, Upbit, Livecoin, Kucoin, Binance, Huobi, Bittrex, COSS, ABCC, GOPAX and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

