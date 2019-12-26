Claymore Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Claymore token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, VinDAX and CoinExchange. Claymore has a total market capitalization of $1,562.00 and $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Claymore has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00183444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.01193100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025229 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00119213 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Claymore Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken. The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com. Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken.

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, VinDAX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Claymore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

