ClearPoll Price Reaches $0.0109 (POLL)

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One ClearPoll token can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. ClearPoll has a total market capitalization of $76,403.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ClearPoll has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ClearPoll alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00183607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.25 or 0.01193644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025275 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00119375 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ClearPoll Profile

ClearPoll launched on October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll. The official website for ClearPoll is polltokens.io.

ClearPoll Token Trading

ClearPoll can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearPoll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClearPoll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ClearPoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClearPoll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.