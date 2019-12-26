Clipper Coin Reaches Market Cap of $32.00 Million (CCC)

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Clipper Coin has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Clipper Coin has a market capitalization of $32.00 million and $8.22 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clipper Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges including IDCM, Coinsuper and FCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $433.57 or 0.06010002 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029849 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023944 BTC.

About Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin (CCC) is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. The official website for Clipper Coin is clippercoin.com. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap.

Clipper Coin Token Trading

Clipper Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, FCoin and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clipper Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clipper Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

