Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings. Codexis reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $993.67 million, a PE ratio of -80.86 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59. Codexis has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $22.49.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,310.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $273,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

