Color Platform (CLR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $14,314.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,237.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.47 or 0.02612475 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00564635 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00021444 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000506 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000427 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

