Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Short Interest Update

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 586,100 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the November 28th total of 788,800 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 137,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

In related news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $51,619.68. Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 4,361 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $181,548.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,503 shares of company stock valued at $738,459 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

CMCO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.76. 40,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,605. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $941.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.