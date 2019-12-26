Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $8.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Communications Systems an industry rank of 152 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JCS shares. TheStreet upgraded Communications Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Communications Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Communications Systems news, VP Scott Fluegge sold 5,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $34,416.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,664 shares of company stock valued at $59,174 over the last 90 days. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Communications Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Communications Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Communications Systems by 25.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 663,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 134,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCS opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Communications Systems has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Communications Systems had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Communications Systems will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Communications Systems’s payout ratio is -11.27%.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

