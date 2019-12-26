Comparing RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) and Utah Medical Products (NYSE:UTMD)

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) and RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Utah Medical Products and RA Medical Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products $42.00 million 9.58 $18.56 million N/A N/A RA Medical Systems $6.26 million 1.97 -$30.83 million ($3.34) -0.28

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than RA Medical Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.5% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of RA Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of RA Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Utah Medical Products and RA Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products 30.70% 15.02% 13.48% RA Medical Systems -797.11% -112.93% -95.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Utah Medical Products and RA Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A RA Medical Systems 0 2 2 0 2.50

RA Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $4.13, suggesting a potential upside of 348.37%. Given RA Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RA Medical Systems is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Risk & Volatility

Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RA Medical Systems has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats RA Medical Systems on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. It also provides umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit; and HEMO-NATE, a disposable filter. In addition, the company offers LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes and supplies, and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars and cannulae; Femcare laparoscopic instruments and accessories; and EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel. Further, it provides FILSHIE CLIP system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. It markets its products to neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery department, women's health center in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. The company sells its products through customer service and sales force, independent consultants, and independent manufacturer representatives. Utah Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. It also provides Pharos, an excimer laser device that emits highly concentrated ultraviolet light used in the treatment of dermatological skin disorders. The company sells its products primarily through its direct sales force in the United States. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

