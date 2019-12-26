Conceal Hits Market Cap of $513,792.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 26th. Conceal has a market cap of $513,792.00 and approximately $93,918.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0904 or 0.00001253 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Graviex, STEX and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00061408 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00046371 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00542168 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00229844 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00085283 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001809 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,073,366 coins and its circulating supply is 5,684,929 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, TradeOgre, STEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

