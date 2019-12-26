Conceal Market Cap Hits $546,621.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, Conceal has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.0955 or 0.00001322 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Graviex, TradeOgre and STEX. Conceal has a total market cap of $546,621.00 and approximately $101,444.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,080,259 coins and its circulating supply is 5,726,478 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, STEX, TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

