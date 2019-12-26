Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 170.8% from the November 28th total of 6,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Condor Hospitality Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

CDOR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.19. 91,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,343. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.03. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

