CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. CONSOL Coal Resources posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONSOL Coal Resources will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CONSOL Coal Resources.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $77.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 23.58%.

CCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CONSOL Coal Resources by 37.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CONSOL Coal Resources by 14.2% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in CONSOL Coal Resources by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 40,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCR traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.15. 105,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,952. CONSOL Coal Resources has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

