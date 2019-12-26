Constellation Price Tops $0.0126 on Top Exchanges (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, HitBTC, IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a total market cap of $11.49 million and $1.19 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.57 or 0.06010002 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029849 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023944 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,190,988 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog.

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

