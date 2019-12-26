Content Value Network (CVNT) Price Reaches $0.0048 on Exchanges

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Content Value Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, BitForex and UEX. In the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $321,232.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00183022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.01230420 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00118897 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Content Value Network Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 542,442,282 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io.

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

Content Value Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, UEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

