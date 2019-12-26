Continental Materials Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) Short Interest Update

Continental Materials Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the November 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CUO traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961. Continental Materials has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.

Continental Materials (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.99 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Continental Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Continental Materials

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products; and construction products in North America. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers. Continental Materials Corporation sells its HVAC products through plumbing, heating, and air conditioning wholesale distributors, as well as directly to retail home-centers and other retail outlets; and HVAC installing contractors and equipment manufacturers for commercial applications.

