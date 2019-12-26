ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 341,900 shares, an increase of 338.3% from the November 28th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 714,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ContraFect by 13.1% in the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,356,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 735,450 shares during the period. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 42.9% in the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFRX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,796. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40. ContraFect has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

