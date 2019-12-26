Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the November 28th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VLRS traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $10.60. 108,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,928. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 5.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 566.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000.

VLRS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

