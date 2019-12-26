Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the November 28th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN CMT traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $3.15. 31,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,315. Core Molding Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Matthew Jauchius acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $46,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,948.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 23,000 shares of company stock worth $77,050 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 512,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 37,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 472,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 404,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 89,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 19,867 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the second quarter worth about $523,000.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

