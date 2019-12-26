Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.87.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bloom Burton upgraded Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright lowered Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Mackie cut Correvio Pharma to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Correvio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners cut Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Correvio Pharma by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 40,815 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Correvio Pharma by 17.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Correvio Pharma by 24.9% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 422,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 84,255 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Correvio Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in Correvio Pharma by 39.6% during the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 3,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORV opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.49. Correvio Pharma has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $4.44.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Correvio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 1,022.22% and a negative net margin of 121.25%. The company had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Correvio Pharma will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Correvio Pharma

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

