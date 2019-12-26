COTI Price Hits $0.0097 on Exchanges (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One COTI coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $434,473.00 worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, COTI has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00183265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.01191814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024967 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00119192 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,975,856 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. COTI's official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork.

The official website for COTI is coti.io.

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

