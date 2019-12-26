Couchain (COU) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,250.00

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Couchain has a total market cap of $7,981.00 and approximately $9,250.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Couchain has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar. One Couchain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Couchain Token Profile

Couchain (COU) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. The official website for Couchain is couchain.io.

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

