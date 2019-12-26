Counterparty (XCP) Price Hits $1.55 on Top Exchanges

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Counterparty has a market cap of $4.06 million and $302.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Counterparty has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Counterparty coin can now be bought for about $1.55 or 0.00021439 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Poloniex and Zaif.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,245.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.85 or 0.02572300 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00557498 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000441 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Counterparty Coin Profile

XCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,398 coins. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, Bittrex, Tux Exchange and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

