County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the November 28th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 11,000 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $271,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,405,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in County Bancorp by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 38.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 360.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of County Bancorp stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.24. 7,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,533. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $171.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.75. County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $27.98.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that County Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

ICBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $23.00 price target on County Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

