COVA (COVA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. COVA has a total market capitalization of $486,462.00 and $744,624.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, COVA has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One COVA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Huobi and BitMax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00182797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.01232349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026022 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00119036 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

