Cream Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.00 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last seven days, Cream has traded down 54.4% against the US dollar. Cream has a total market capitalization of $42,631.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia and Cryptohub.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00062557 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00035594 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00555342 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00233159 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00085380 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001828 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology.

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.