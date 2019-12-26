Cred (LBA) Price Reaches $0.0200 on Major Exchanges

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cred token can now be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. Cred has a total market capitalization of $12.75 million and $776,615.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cred

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,523,897 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Gate.io, IDEX, DDEX, Huobi, OKEx, Bilaxy, Kyber Network and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

