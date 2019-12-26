CREDIT (CREDIT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $15,432.00

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last week, CREDIT has traded down 15% against the dollar. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $127,801.00 and $15,432.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00066206 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

