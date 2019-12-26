Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director Acquires $63,433.97 in Stock

Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director Joseph S. Steinberg purchased 9,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $63,433.97.

Shares of CWGL stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 26,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,001. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36. Crimson Wine Group Ltd has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $162.40 million, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 8.50.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

