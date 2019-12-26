Crown (CRW) Price Hits $0.0374

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000517 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Braziliex and YoBit. In the last seven days, Crown has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a total market cap of $886,841.00 and approximately $683.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,230.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.87 or 0.02585996 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00557925 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00021463 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000441 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 23,740,834 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Crown is crown.tech. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, C-CEX, YoBit, Braziliex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

