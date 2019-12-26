Cryptaur (CPT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptaur has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $1,556.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,968,727,157 tokens. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

