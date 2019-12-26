Crypto Sports (CSPN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $970.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $596,850.00 and $970.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00003688 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00643102 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008304 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000278 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00001033 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000234 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,409,787 coins and its circulating supply is 2,241,023 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

