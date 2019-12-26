Crypto Sports Hits Market Capitalization of $598,246.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $598,246.00 and approximately $848.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00003707 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00643100 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008271 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000275 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000916 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00001137 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,407,027 coins and its circulating supply is 2,238,273 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

