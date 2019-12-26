CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Trading 25.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded down 19.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market capitalization of $7,170.00 and approximately $934.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B. During the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00183444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.01193100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025229 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00119213 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4. The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @

CryptoAds Marketplace can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

