Cryptocean (CRON) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $829,021.00 and $74,671.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001777 BTC on exchanges including Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.32 or 0.05900255 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029751 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001911 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024185 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.