Cryptocean Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 46.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $131,156.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Coinsbit and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $436.44 or 0.06030021 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029634 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001892 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023595 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

