CryptoFranc (XCHF) Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $10.16 million and $4,332.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFranc token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00013980 BTC on exchanges including Bitfinex, Ethfinex, CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFranc alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.78 or 0.05955030 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029707 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001891 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001210 BTC.

CryptoFranc Token Profile

CryptoFranc is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 10,041,000 tokens. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens.

CryptoFranc Token Trading

CryptoFranc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, CoinExchange, IDEX and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.