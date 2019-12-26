Cryptonex Market Cap Tops $107.51 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 26th. In the last week, Cryptonex has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Cryptonex coin can now be purchased for $1.93 or 0.00026782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptonex, HitBTC and YoBit. Cryptonex has a total market cap of $107.51 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptonex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00183265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.01191814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024967 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00119192 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cryptonex Coin Profile

Cryptonex’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org.

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptonex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.