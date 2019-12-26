Cryptopay (CPAY) Achieves Market Cap of $1.45 Million

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $19.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00037820 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $441.98 or 0.05995069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029538 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001851 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023355 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

CPAY is a token. It launched on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,358,207 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me.

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

