CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. CustomContractNetwork has a market cap of $6,253.00 and $1.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CustomContractNetwork token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and STEX. During the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 112.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00556320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011309 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008880 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000488 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork (CRYPTO:CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 tokens. The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject. CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network. The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken.

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.