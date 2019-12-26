Dai (DAI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.39 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, Dai has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a market cap of $103.25 million and $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, DDEX, YoBit and AirSwap.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00182573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.01226924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025896 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00118824 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dai

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gatecoin, Ethfinex, Gate.io, HitBTC, YoBit, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, OasisDEX, AirSwap and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

