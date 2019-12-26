Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 132,830,000 shares, an increase of 330.7% from the November 28th total of 30,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days. Approximately 20.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Danaher by 52.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth $39,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Danaher by 48.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739,501. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $96.44 and a fifty-two week high of $154.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

