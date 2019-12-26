Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Short Interest Up 533.9% in December

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 239,600 shares, a growth of 533.9% from the November 28th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAC. ValuEngine raised Danaos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE DAC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.40. 162,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,202. Danaos has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $223.48 million, a P/E ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $111.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.82 million. Danaos had a positive return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 18.46%. On average, analysts expect that Danaos will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Danaos stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Creative Planning owned 0.07% of Danaos as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

