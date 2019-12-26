DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Short Interest Update

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 322,800 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the November 28th total of 428,100 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DZSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $16.00 target price on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In related news, COO Philip Yim acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Il Yung Kim acquired 12,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $94,722.98. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,722.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 66.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 1,238.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DZSI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 58,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,608. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $186.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). DASAN Zhone Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

