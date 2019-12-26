Datawallet Price Hits $0.0009 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Datawallet token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Bibox, Cobinhood and IDEX. In the last week, Datawallet has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Datawallet has a total market cap of $368,019.00 and $25,134.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datawallet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00182573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.01226924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025896 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00118824 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet’s genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ.

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, BitForex, Exmo and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.